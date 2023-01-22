(WSAV) – Georgia Southern and Savannah State can enjoy the rest of their weekend as all four programs pick up a win Saturday evening.

Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball team started fast against Georgia State, allowing only 4 points in the first 14 minutes of the game. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run to start the game and held on to win 58 to 52.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team went on the road to beat Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) 86-72.

Savannah State’s women’s basketball team gets back to their winning ways, defeating Edward Waters 73-62. The bounced back after falling Clark Atlanta on Monday, 70-63.

“We know how much the home crowd means to us,” Bria Gibbs, the center for Savannah State women’s basketball team, said. “We know how it felt the first time we took an L on our home court. We had to remind ourselves we don’t want to be in that position again.”

Later Saturday evening, Savananh State’s men’s basketball team had to dig out of a hole. The tiger fell behind 19 points to Edward Waters, but came back to win by two points (final score 80-78) after an explosive 48 second half.