Local Clemson fans react to team’s crushing loss in national championship

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The football season didn’t end the way the Clemson Tigers team or their fans wanted it to.

As the final seconds ticked off the game clock, Tigers fans reflected on the team’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.

“Before the kickoff we were proud of the Tigers,” Stephanie Berkey, a member of the Beaufort County Clemson Club said. “We love our team and we love the lord so they might not have won but they shined. We are proud of them and it was a tough game.”

Regardless of the outcome, members of the Beaufort County Clemson Club held their head high knowing they helped raise money for a good cause in the community. Proceeds from watch parties, like Monday night’s in Hilton Head, and memorabilia auctions go towards a scholarship fund set aside specifically for Clemson students from Beaufort County.

“Having success on the football field certainly helps out with more scholarship money we can get,” Charlie Schroeder, president of the club, said when asked how Clemson’s recent championship appearances helps the cause. “It hits really deep in my heart as alumni to help out with the club and be president and facilitate this scholarship program we’ve started.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you more from the Clemson watch party at Fish Casual Coastal Seafood in Hilton Head.