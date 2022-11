(WSAV) – The early signing period for non-football sports opened on Wednesday and athletes in our area took full advantage of the opportunity to commit to colleges.



Congratulations to all of our area signees!



BRADWELL INSTITUTE



-Bailey Gilmore: Basketball (Vanderbilt)



CALVARY DAY



-Hannah Cail: Basketball (Georgia College and State)



HILTON HEAD ISLAND



-Ashley Ames: Lacrosse (Converse College)

-Kyle Parrella: Soccer (Webster University)

-Brooks Risher: Swim (Hamilton College)

-Skylar Bruner: Swim (University of San Diego)

-Makenna Mason: Volleyball (Rider)



HILTON HEAD PREP



-Sean Cusano: Basketball (UT-Chattanooga)

-Noe Hirota: Golf (Keiser University)

-Biya Krystal Wang: Golf (Keiser University)

-Kush Anand: Tennis (Williams College)

-Nikky Kondamuri: Tennis (Middlebury College)

-Drew Rukavina: Tennis (Sewanee)



PORTAL



-Riley Lamb: Softball (UT-Chattanooga)



RICHMOND HILL

-Rory Schuler: Volleyball (USC-Aiken)

-Blayne Newman: Baseball (USC-Aiken)

-Kayla Jackson: Soccer (Jacksonville University)

-Courtney Allen: Soccer (North Florida University)

-Hunter Legas: Baseball (Andrew College)

-Hannah Barrett: Golf (West Georgia)



TATTNALL COUNTY



-Alex Bruce: Softball (North Georgia)

-Chansley Eason: Softball (USC-Beaufort)

-Kaylee Odum: Softball (Erskine)



WAYNE COUNTY



-Antonio Juarbe: Golf (Coastal Georgia)

-Finley Burke: Golf (Coastal Georgia)

-Summer Eastwood: Cheerleading (Piedmont)

-Hadley Long: Baseball (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College)

-Aden Hall: Baseball (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College)