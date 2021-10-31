Little House Bakery makes Braves cookies for World Series run

Sarah Floyd has always loved two things: baking and baseball.

“I’ve always been a Braves fan,” Floyd said. “My parents actually got married the night the Braves won the World Series in 1995. All of the wedding guests were huddled in the bar around a tiny TV watching them win the World Series.”

As soon as the Braves got another chance at the title, Floyd knew she had to make something for the occasion.

“I was watching the World Series and I was like ‘well, this could be a good opportunity to make some Braves cookies, so I made some the night before. That day, I sold out in an hour.’”

In just a week, those cookies became her life: carefully tracing the team’s logo with icing, pumping out tray after tray of cookies by hand for customers at her Little House Bakery.

“I have been getting a lot of messages after I posted them asking when I’ll have more,” Floyd said. “If they’re doing well in a game, I usually just start baking in the middle just to be ready for the next day.”

Much like her Braves fandom, Floyd’s skill for baking comes from family.

“My mom taught me to bake when I was in middle school and my grandmothers are really good cooks and I was just kind of taught from them,” Floyd said. “I figured it out from there.”

Win or lose, the cookies are here to stay.

“Oh, I definitely think that when baseball season starts up next year, I’ll have to have them pretty consistently,” Floyd said.

The Braves cookies are available at The Little House’s website, or at its storefront at Cohen’s Retreat on Skidaway Road, which is open from Wednesday to Saturday at 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.