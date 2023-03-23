SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nicholas Lindheim currently leads the Club Car Championship as play was suspended because of darkness in the first round at Deer Creek Golf Course on March 23.

The horn to stop play sounded at 7:37 p.m. EDT. At the time of the horn, there were six groups still on the course. The groups that did not finish the course will start their rounds tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. and then play their second round at their originally scheduled time.

Lindheim is the leader at seven under par. Shad Tuten shot four under par, which is tied for eighth. Mark Anderson was two under par. Joey Garber had a rough day. He finished four over par.

Round Two continues tomorrow at 7:25 a.m. EDT.