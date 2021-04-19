Limited tickets on sale for Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the Palmetto Championship at the Congaree Club.

Meanwhile, the tournament has opened up volunteer registration.

Daily or weekly tickets are available online for purchase, starting at $70. Reduced ticket prices are available for children, members of the military and first responders.

Officials say ticket holders must purchase a parking pass — either $20 for a day or $50 for the week.

The Palmetto Championship is set for June 10 to 13 in place of the RBC Candian Open. The tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

“We are excited to offer spectators the opportunity to experience Congaree Golf Club and see for themselves why it is one of the best courses in the country,” said PGA TOUR Tournament Director Meghan Costello.

Those interested in volunteering for the Palmetto Championship can register online. There are various opportunities available, from caddie services to media registration to on-course help.

“The local community has embraced the tournament’s arrival under very unique circumstances,” Costello said, “so we look forward to delivering a world-class experience for those spectators who get to see the PGA TOUR’s best compete at this elite venue.”