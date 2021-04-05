Liberty County’s Davion Mitchell is a national champion

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAV) – Davion Mitchell made an impact from the moment he stepped on the court in the NCAA Men’s Basketball championship game. The Liberty County graduate finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the 86-70 national title win over Gonzaga Monday night.

Mitchell dazzled early, drawing a charge and scoring seven of the Bears’ first 11 points to help deliver Baylor its first national title in program history.

The Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year, nicknamed ‘Off Night’ for his ability to shut down the opposing team’s star player, drew an early charge as Baylor jumped out to an early 11-1 lead.

Mitchell has now won the ‘big one’ at both the high school and collegiate level. In 2016, Mitchell and the Liberty County Panthers won the GHSA 4A basketball state championship. Former University of Georgia safety Richard Lecounte III and Oregon basketball’s Will Richardson were his teammates.

Before the NCAA Tournament started back in early Match, WSAV talked to Mitchell’s family and high school coach about the long he spent in Hinesville gyms to polish his game.

Man watching this game had me in tears. So proud of the kid @hoopculture13 . NCAA College Bball National Champion!! Always believe hard work and dedication truly pays off! Congrats to you and the @BaylorMBB on winning the Natty!! #912TheHomeTeam #LC #BU #CHAMPS 🏆🥇🙏🏾💯🖤💛💚💛 — Coach Stokes (@CoachJu_LLS) April 6, 2021

We also talked to his longtime trainer, who says he wasn’t surprised by Mitchell’s lightning fast rise to stardom.