HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Kids in the Liberty County school system most likely grew up hearing the names of NFL stars Raekwon McMillan and Richard Lecounte, but they might not have gotten the chance to meet them until Friday.



McMillan, a linebacker for the Patriots, and LeCounte, a safety for the Browns, came back to Hinesville to host a community tailgate and skills camp for high school students.



“I wanted to come to my high school, where there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears on this field to be able to give these kids something to look at,” LeCounte said. “Let them know that the guys that made it are coming back, giving back to the community, giving everything we’ve got.”



LeCounte and McMillan were both five-star recruits as seniors after playing for the Panthers. McMillan graduated in 2014 and played for Ohio State when LeCounte was just a freshman. LeCounte was also a five-star, opting to play for the University of Georgia.



Both of them played under former Liberty County coach Kirk Warner, who passed away last week from cancer. Prior to the start of the skills camp, both players joined together with other Hinesville legends, like current NBA player Davion Mitchell to dedicate the camp to Warner.



“He was the first guy to show me that it’s possible,” McMillan said. “He always spoke life into us, he told me I could be the best linebacker in Georgia or bigger. He told me I could go to any college I wanted to and because he kept speaking that on me I believed it and it happened.”



There will be a celebration of life for Warner at 7 p.m. at Donell Woods Stadium in Hinesville on Sunday.