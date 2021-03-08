Liberty County graduate Davion Mitchell wins Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) injures his ankle as he and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) reach for the loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

HINESVILLE Ga. (WSAV) – Baylor guard and former Liberty County standout Davion Mitchell has won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.



Mitchell has started all 22 games for the Bears this season, averaging 13.8 points per game and leading the team in assists. His defensive efforts have been a major catalyst for Baylor’s 21-1 record, which has the Bears on an inside track to claim a No. 1 seed in March Madness.

Davion Mitchell showing the full bag early.



Mitchell made an outsized impact as a four-year varsity player for the Liberty County Panthers, averaging more than 19 points per game over the course of his career along with 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per MaxPreps. He helped guide the Panthers to a 4A state title his junior year, the first in school history.



During his senior year of high school, Mitchell signed his letter of intent to play for the Auburn Tigers and spent one year there before transferring to Baylor during the 2018 offseason.