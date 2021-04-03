Liberty County graduate Davion Mitchell punches ticket to NCAA championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAV) – For just the second time in program history, the Baylor men’s basketball team has advanced to the NCAA Championship game. Former Liberty County star Davion Mitchell has played a massive role in the Bears’ magical postseason run.

Mitchell, whose rise started in Hinesville, Ga., poured in 12 points and handed out 11 assists in Baylor’s 78-59 Final Four win over Houston. Saturday night’s effort marks Mitchell’s 10th straight game scoring double figures and his first double-double of the tournament.

Davion Mitchell beats the buzzer 🚨



Filthy. pic.twitter.com/VD7Svp8gvt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2021

Mitchell now has the opportunity to deliver Baylor its first national title in program history. Those who know Mitchell will remember he’s no stranger to the championship stage. The star guard helped guide Liberty County to a 4A state championship in 2016.

The Bears await the winner of Gonzaga, the No.1 overall seed in the tournament, and 11th-seeded UCLA. Tipoff between Gonzaga and UCLA is set for 8:43 p.m. Saturday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete will bring you more on this massive accomplishment for Mitchell tonight on WSAV at 11.