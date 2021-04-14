Liberty County grad Davion Mitchell declares for NBA Draft

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County graduate and national champion Davion Mitchell is officially leaving Baylor and declaring for the NBA Draft.

“Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine and I’m ready to start living that dream,” Mitchell said in an Instagram post announcing the move. “With that said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”

Mitchell was a standout guard for the Bears, winning third-team All-American honors and capturing the National Defensive Player of the Year trophy. He averaged 14 points per game and 5.5 assists per game – both career highs – en route to an 86-70 national title victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

USA Today has Mitchell going in the top half of the draft’s first round after a strong March Madness performance, as do several other prominent outlets.

Before Mitchell won a national title with Baylor, he led Liberty County to a GHSA state title in 2016, the only one in the school’s history.

