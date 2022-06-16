HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County head coach Kirk Warner passed away today after battling angiosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer.



Warner had been in a coma recently, according to a GoFundMe set up by friends of the family to help pay for medical expenses.



The Panthers hired Warner as their head coach in 2002 and he has held the position ever since then. He won three region titles with the team and had several of his players progress to the NFL, including safety Richard LeCounte and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.



Before he was a coach, Warner played tight end for the University of Georgia from 1986 to 1989.



Kirk’s son, Karrington, graduated from Liberty County in 2019 and currently plays football for Savannah State.