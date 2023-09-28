(WSAV) – Liberty County and Country Day kicked off week seven of high school football season on Thursday night with impressive victories.

Liberty County traveled to Islands High School in Savannah to take on Groves and beat the Rebels 41-0. The Liberty County Panther’s defense looked the best it has all season, pitching their first shutout of the year.

Liberty County’s next game will be against Country Day on Oct. 5. Meanwhile, Groves will play Calvary Day on Oct. 6.

The Country Day Hornets beat Beach High School, 65-6. The Hornet’s offense improves to 4-2 on the year after the best offensive outings of the season, and the Beach Bulldogs drop to 1-5.

Beach will play Long County on Oct. 6.