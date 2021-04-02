Liberty County alum Davion Mitchell wins national Defensive Player of the Year award

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) - The PGA TOUR is officially coming to the Lowcountry for a second time this year.

In a Friday morning press conference, Gov. Henry McMaster formally announced that the Palmetto Championship would be hosted at Congaree Club in Ridgeland from June 10 to 13.

"This is a rare opportunity to showcase our state," McMaster said. "To show the world, the country and to show those of us who are so proud of our state just how great things are here in South Carolina."

The Palmetto Championship takes the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was scheduled for that weekend but had to be canceled due to Canada's COVID restrictions.

Attendance will be limited at the Palmetto Championship, but tourism director Duane Parrish says it will be "much more than you've seen so far in other places on tour."

Any PGA COVID protocols that are in place at the RBC Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island in April will also be enforced at the Palmetto Championship.

Parrish estimated that the economic impact of the tournament on the state of South Carolina will be roughly $50 million.

"Our investment is not only in bringing the golf tournament here but also our sponsorship and our national television advertising," Parrish said.

He also noted that the tournament offers a chance for TV spots highlighting South Carolina tourism on both the Golf Channel and nationally on CBS, which are not available for the RBC Heritage Classic.

"This is sports marketing on steroids," McMaster said. "The whole golf world will be tuned in and not only will they see great competition and great golf...but they'll also see some beautiful landscapes and peace and tranquility; things they may not realize exist right here in South Carolina."

The Congaree Club was founded in 2017 by billionaires Dan Friedkin and the late Bob McNair. They are the club's only members. Every year, dozens of high school students from around the world are invited to the club for a four-week program that teaches both golf and life skills.