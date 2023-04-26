SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this week, Lenny Williams stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach at Woodville-Tompkins.

On Tuesday, the Ware County Board of Education approved his hire as the high school’s next boys’ basketball coach.

Coach Williams informed his team earlier this week of his decision.

He feels over the past two years, his program reached the level of seriously contending for a state title each year.

He has recent trips to the state quarterfinals and elite eight to back up the claim.

Williams also said he was very close to staying in the Hostess City

“Your passion and your heart is not just at Woodville-Tompkins,” Williams said, “it’s at West Chatham Middle (School) as well. I’ve been treated great in my profession, but you also have to look back and say, ‘Am I doing this for me, am I doing this for others?’

“Yes, there is a collective bargain. You have to put yourself in the best mental state. I felt over the last year my brain was all over the place trying to make several people happy, but myself.”

Williams will remain at West Chatham Middle School until the end of the year and then officially start at Ware County High School.