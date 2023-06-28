SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — He may be known for his football coaching career, but Coach Turner’s not a one-trick pony by a long shot.

He also coached basketball and track where he produced one Olympic gold medalist in Lucinda Williams.

“Coach Turner found in me the God-given talent to run fast,” said Williams.

Finding the good in people is just something Coach Turner did in general.

And he was good at it. During his time at Woodville, he won three state titles, five region championships, and Georgia coach of the year 7 times.

And now it’s time for immortality. As Woodville-Tompkins names the gym after Coach Turner.

But that’s not the only surprise from Monday evening. The school also unveiled a bronze bust.

His one and only granddaughter was there to be a part of it all.

Natasha Alim said, “I’m full, I’m very full, that would probably be the best way to describe it right now.”

One of the more touching moments surrounds an award coach turner won in 1994. After he passed away.

For nearly 30 years, it sat in someone else’s household. But now it’s headed home with Natasha.

“It’s as if I’m feeling my grandfather all over again with the love everyone is pouring out,” Alim explained.

It’s a love that will endure an eternity.

Williams told News 3, “The main thing is that the legacy will on.”

It will be passed down through generations.

See the unveiling of the bust here:

If you could break into all down to one thing and one adjective, what would it be?

“Hero. My grandfather was definitely… the definition of hero is him.”