Late runs sink Southern baseball in Game 2 against Tennessee

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tennessee was able to stop a Georgia Southern comeback attempt in the season opener Friday night but, when the roles reversed in game two Saturday afternoon, the Eagles baseball team saw its lead slip late and couldn’t return the favor in a 5-3 loss.

A strong start from the Eagle bats and eight strikeouts from freshman pitcher Chase Dollander in his debut helped Georgia Southern carry a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning. With Dollanders’ night finished, the Volunteers tagged relief pitcher David Johnson for two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game and two more runs off Hayden Harris in the ninth inning to take the lead for good.

Georgia Southern and Tennessee are set to wrap up the series Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro in the video above.