Late-game heroics help Tormenta FC secure tie in season opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – New pandemic protocols mean only 400 fans were allowed into the gates to watch Tormenta FC’s season opener. Those 400 fans were treated to a thrilling game Saturday night.

After jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, Tormenta FC’s defense gave up two second-half goals to the Chattanooga Red Wolves. With time winding down, Daniel Jackson scored a clutch goal for Tormenta and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Up next, Tormenta FC will host the Richmond Kickers Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Erk Russell Park.

