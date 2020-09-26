Blitz Banner

Last-second kick hands Georgia Southern heartbreaking loss to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAV) – Down a point with two seconds left on the clock, Louisiana kicker Nate Snyder split the uprights from 53 yards out as the Ragin Cajuns escaped with a 20-18 win over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles appeared in position to shock the #19 team in the country after Shai Werts connected with Darion Anderson on a 2-point conversion to give Georgia Southern a 18-17 lead with less than a minute left. But, Cajuns’ QB Levi Lewis completed a few passes to march his team down the field and set up Snyders’ eventual game-winning kick.

Georgia Southern (1-1, 0-1) will wrap up its Louisiana trip next week when they take on ULM at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

