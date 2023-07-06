SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is back home after flying out to California for the finals of the Elite 11 Quarterback Competition.

The Florida State commit finished fourth overall. He had a great first day and third day, but on the second day, when they performed many pro-day activities, he admitted he was not at his best. The four-star quarterback said he had fun competing against the top gunslingers in the nation. The QBs even did hot yoga in the morning on the second day. Kromenhoek said he was happy with his finish but wishes he would have performed better on day two.

“Laying in the bed and scrolling through Twitter,” Kromenhoek said. “I was getting torched on Twitter. Blowing up. That was motivation for the next morning. I went to bed super angry at all the hate I was getting on Twitter. I woke up the next morning and was like, ‘Hey, it’s game time. I got bounce back and have a great day 3 if I want to finish in the Top 11.'”

Luke will try to lead Benedictine to a third consecutive state title this fall.