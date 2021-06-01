Koepka, Kisner commit to playing in Palmetto Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Over three years ago, Savannah city council gave the okay to relocate the busts of two Confederate War Generals inside Forsyth Park. However, Francis Bartow and Lafayette McLaws remain standing due to legal issues surrounding the removal of the busts.

The monuments legally can't be relocated to cemeteries, museums, or mausoleums. Both have been defaced multiple times over the past few years.