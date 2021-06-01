Koepka, Kisner commit to playing in Palmetto Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – The Palmetto Championship added two big-name golfers to the field Tuesday, as Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka both committed to the tournament.

Koepka, the world’s No. 7 golfer, is coming off a successful performance at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, where he tied for second with a four-under for the tournament.

Kisner has several ties to the region as both a University of Georgia graduate and a native of Aiken, South Carolina. RBC Heritage fans may remember Kisner from his performance there in 2015, where he took second place after a playoff against Jim Furyk. He is ranked No. 48 in the world.

The Palmetto Championship will go from June 10-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. It will be played the week prior to the U.S. Open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories