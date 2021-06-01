RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – The Palmetto Championship added two big-name golfers to the field Tuesday, as Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka both committed to the tournament.
Koepka, the world’s No. 7 golfer, is coming off a successful performance at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, where he tied for second with a four-under for the tournament.
Kisner has several ties to the region as both a University of Georgia graduate and a native of Aiken, South Carolina. RBC Heritage fans may remember Kisner from his performance there in 2015, where he took second place after a playoff against Jim Furyk. He is ranked No. 48 in the world.
The Palmetto Championship will go from June 10-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. It will be played the week prior to the U.S. Open.
Koepka, Kisner commit to playing in Palmetto Championship
