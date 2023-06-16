SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University’s Friday Night Lights Camp brought fun for kids of all ages.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. The players and coaches got down to business at Tiger Stadium.

Participants at the camp ranged from ages 8 through 13 who went through basic fundamentals under the instruction of current SSU coaches and players.

“This drill right here,” 13-year-old Keon Banks said, “It was this drill because it was really fun because we did these monkey thingies, monkey rolls and they were really fun.”

Friday was the camp for the younger children, but Saturday brings some fun for the teens. The Elite Prospect Camp starts at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.