SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Generations of families have worshiped at St. Paul’s CME, a church that was founded by slaves some 150 years ago. On Sunday, they celebrated a century and a half of worship at Savannah State’s Tiger Arena.

“The celebration of our anniversary is really a recognition of what God has done for us. Not only for us but for our ancestors, and then I believe it’s a recognition of what God is doing moving forward, so even the generations that will come after us will be able to recognize this day as a significant and a seminal moment in the history of our church,” said Pastor Da’Henri R. Thurmond Sr.