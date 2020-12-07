Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Hate Week in Statesboro. As Georgia Southern prepares to take on bitter rival Appalachian State, former GS linebackers coach and current Savannah State head coach Shawn Quinn talks to WSAV about his favorite memories from the rivalry and what makes it such a special matchup in college football.

Also in this episode of ‘Kicking It With Quinn’, coach talks about the Sun Belt’s as a whole and how the Coastal Carolina – BYU game is just the latest example of the conference’s rise to prominence.