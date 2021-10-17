Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 8, 2021 Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are back with another episode of Kickin’ It With Quinn. After a fourth quarter for the ages, Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn came into the WSAV studio to talk about his team’s 49-14 homecoming win over Clark Atlanta.

Quinn, a former assistant at Tennessee and LSU, also talks about the differences in recruiting at Power 5 schools versus a Division II program.

We also ask Quinn about his team’s massive upcoming conference game against Albany State. Savannah State and Albany State will both be owners of undefeated conference records when the two teams meet in Albany Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.