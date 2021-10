TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - The sun may still be shining on Tybee Island, but each week, fewer people are starting to make their way out to the beach and into local businesses.

"Yeah as soon as school started back it seemed to go down and quiet off a lot. It's still busy kind of on weekends, our night times are a little busy. I don't really see major decline until it gets like really cold, and then it gets really quiet," said Julie Harris, Shift Leader at Coco’s Sunset Grill.