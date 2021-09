SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are back with another episode of “Kickin’ It With Quinn”, featuring Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn.

This week, we recap one of the wildest home games in Quinn’s tenure, how he handles Division I schools swooping in to recruit his players and how Bo Nix, currently the starting quarterback at Auburn, was the ball boy when Quinn coached at Charleston Southern.

