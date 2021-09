SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We got deep on this week’s “Kickin’ It With Quinn” episode. On top of talking about Saturday’s blowout win, Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn dives into the balancing act of being a good coach and father at the same time.

