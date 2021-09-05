Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 2, 2021 Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome back to another episode of ‘Kickin’ It With Quinn’, our weekly coach’s show with Savannah State football’s Shawn Quinn.

It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows in these episodes. Savannah State was blown out 53-7 by a dynamic Valdosta State team in the Tigers’ season opener. We explore what went wrong Saturday night, what Quinn wants to see from his team during Monday night’s practice and look ahead to the upcoming home game against Livingstone this Saturday.

Plus, Quinn gives us his initial reactions to the busy weekend of college football and tells us why Chip Kelly’s ‘bamboo’ theory resonates with him and the Savannah State football program.

‘Kickin’ It With Quinn’ is released every Sunday night right here on the WSAV Sports tab. If you have questions for Quinn, feel free to reach out to us on Twitter.