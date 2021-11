SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a four-hour delay and a whole lot of sitting around and waiting, Savannah State finally took the field against Edward Waters and earned a 24-0 shutout win.

Following Saturday’s wild regular season finale, Tigers’ head football coach Shawn Quinn came into the studio to talk about how in the world SSU was able to make this game happen, his team’s performance and why he thinks his team’s resume is good enough to earn a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs.