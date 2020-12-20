Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The College Football Playoff field has been revealed and Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn thinks the undefeated ‘Group of Five’ teams got ROBBED!

Coach Quinn, wearing a full-blown Santa costume for the holidays, joins WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete to talk about the CFP, possible playoff expansion, restaurants for Georgia Southern fans to check out in New Orleans before the bowl game, and more!

