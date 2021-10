(NEXSTAR) — It started with a targeted ad on Instagram — as many of my online shopping adventures do these days. There was a new app expanding service to the area where I live in Los Angeles that would allow me to swoop up leftover food from restaurants, grocery stores, cafes and bakeries for a fraction of the price.

The business has been operating in European cities for a while and has recently started expanding to cities around the U.S. As of publication, Too Good To Go was operating in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, the D.C. area, New York, parts of New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Portland, Philadelphia, Providence, Seattle, and a few more parts of the country. The company says on its website it plans to expand more in the coming months, but doesn't specify where or when. (Too Good To Go didn't respond to Nexstar's requests for comment.)