SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kickin’ It With Quinn, our weekly coach’s show with Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn, is back for another season.

As the Tigers get ready for Saturday’s season opener against Valdosta State, WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete talks to Quinn about a variety of topics.

The show will be released every Sunday night. Have a topic you want us to discuss? Email Connor at cdelprete@wsav.com or send him a message on Twitter.