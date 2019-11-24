Kennesaw State women’s basketball player charged with murder, reports say

FILE – In this March 20, 2010, file photo, a ball flicks through the net in front of the NCAA logo on the marquis during an NCAA college basketball practice in Pittsburgh. Defying the NCAA, California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday, Sept. 30, that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Kennesaw State University women’s basketball player has been charged with murder.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that starting point guard Kamiyah Street was charged Thursday with the murder of a man shot in an Atlanta apartment complex in July.

Street was arrested on eight counts: murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Fulton County jail records and AJC.

Channel 2 Action News reports that two other people, Cortez Banks and Johnerton Gilstrap, were also arrested and charged in connection to the murder.

The killing happened on July 16. The victim, 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne was found in the parking deck of Heritage Station apartments on McDaniel Street.

David Beall, KSU’s assistant athletic director for communications told AJC.com that the team is aware of the charges.

“The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities,” he told the publication. “Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

This is an ongoing investigation.