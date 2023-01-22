Johnson High School will need to look for new head coach to start the 2023 season next fall, after Kenderrick Bonner’s resignation.

Sunday evening, Bonner told WSAV he decided to leave the program after five seasons. Bonner also released the following statement below:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the head football coaching position at Sol C. Johnson High School. I would like to thank Mr. Muhammad and the Savannah Chatham County Public School System for blessing me with the opportunity to serve as the head football coach of Sol C. Johnson High School for 5 years. During my time as the leader of the Atom Smashers football program I built relationships with great faculty and staff, student athletes, coaches, parents, board members, and community partners that I will cherish forever. I am proud of many things the program accomplished under my leadership and I would like to highlight a few of those accomplishments. Back-to-back GHSA playoff appearance’s in 20202 and 2021, back-to-back 5-win seasons in 2021 and 2022, several collegiate signings, and collaborating with teachers and parents to help produce productive citizens beyond high school are a few of the accomplishments that can be celebrated as a program over the past 5 years.”

Johnson’s head football coach, Kendrick Bonner informed me today, he plans to resign. Best of luck Coach, I appreciate working with you🤝 I will have an interview with Coach Bonner tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/a3sgsUJUPE — Corey Howard (@choward_media) January 23, 2023

The Johnson’s record improved each year during Bonner’s tenure.