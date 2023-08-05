SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State football team started fall camp, Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Tigers are hoping to finish better than fifth in the SIAC Conference and to prove the pundits wrong.

Savannah State returns Islands High School alum Jadon Adams as their starting quarterback.

Lining up in the backfield with Adams will be preseason Second-Team All-SIAC running back Shamarcus Poole. Fans can also expect to see a graduate transferred from Georgia Southern, AJ Brown.

“We know there will be mistakes,” head coach Kelton said. “We’ve got new guys, new young guys, old guys who are still learning it. But for us, it is really about getting out here. We’ve been chomping at the bit for over three months now and now it’s time to put up or shut up.”

They are a lot returning players who saw time last year, which gives Savannah State confidence. However, for now, the team is just excited to be back on the field.

“I’ll say O-Line,” senior wide receiver Da’Shaun Mitchell said when asked which group improved the most over the summer. “That was a big factor last year. I feel like we got some new guys, we brought some young guys in they should be able to help us win.”

The first game of the season for Savannah State is in four weeks. They will travel to Lakeland, Fla. for a date with Southeastern University.