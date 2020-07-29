Goalkeepers shine as Tormenta FC draws with Richmond

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC dominated the possession battle and put significantly more shots on net than the visiting Richmond Kickers, but the Statesboro-based soccer club struggled to get any past the goalkeeper in a 0-0 draw Tuesday night.

Richmond’s Akira Fitzgerald and Tormenta FC’s Pablo Jara put on a show at Erk Russell Park — combining for 10 saves in the match.

Tormenta will host Orlando City B Saturday night to wrap up its 3-game homestand before hitting playing a road game against the Greenville Triumph next week.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Erk Russell Park.