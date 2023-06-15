St. Simons Island (WSAV) – Campbell Williams, Brady Wentz and Bowden Wentz were awarded victories at the 2023 GSGA Southeast Junior Open at the King and Prince Golf Club on St. Simons Island on June 15. The three will share the victory after the weather did not permit all the golfers to complete their rounds.

The uncompleted rounds were not added to the players’ scores. Therefore, their Round 1 scores were deemed their final scores. Williams and the Wentz brothers all shot -1 after the first 18 holes.