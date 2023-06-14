St. Simons Island (WSAV) – St. Simons native Caleb Williams is tied for the lead after the opening round for the GSGA Southeast Georgia Junior Open at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

Williams shot one under and is tied with two other players. He will be in the final pairing on June 15.

Williams’ teammate, Lance Reid, also had a good day on the links. Reid shot 73 and is tied for fourth place.

Brunswick native Jeremiah Austin is tied for 19th after shooting 80. Quentin Brooks from Savannah is tied for 26th after an 82.

The final round of the tournament is June 15. The first tee time is 8:00 a.m.