ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Many local golfers had good days on moving day at the Keith Mitchell Junior Golf Championship on July 11 at Plantation Course on St. Simons Island.

On the boys’ side, Eric Yun leads at -10, he is fives shots better than the next competitor. Our local golfers are separated by one stroke. Sage Bradshaw is tied for 13th at +2. One stroke behind the Bluffton native is Griffin Garvin at +3. Then, one stroke behind the Statesboro native William Whitfield and Elliot Oliver are tied for 21st at +4.

On the girls’ side, Olivia Cong is in the clubhouse at -3. Savannah Christian Ava Cottis fired a 75. She is currently tied at 9th at +3. Savannah native Kate Barber is at 26th at +18.