Hilton Head Island, S.C. (WSAV) – Trace Carter and Jeep Patrick are tied for 21st after the first day of competition at the Greyson Sigg Junior Championship at Sea Pines Country Club on July 18.

Blackshear native Trace Carter fired a 73. He had one birdie and two bogeys on the day. The hometown favorite Jeep Patrick also shot a 73. He had three circles on the scorecard.

Round 2 of the championship is July 19 and runs through Thursday, July 20.