HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Blackshear native Trace Carter sits tied for 13th after the second day of competition at the 2023 Greyson Sigg Junior Championship at Sea Pines Country Golf Club on July 19.

Carter turned in a 70. His overall score is -1 for the tournament. Carter tees off at 9 a.m. tomorrow from the 10th hole.

Hilton Head native Jeep Patrick carded a 74 in the second round. He is tied for 30th overall at +3. He tees off at 8 a.m. tomorrow from the first hole.

On the girls’ side, Savannah native Ava Cottis is tied for 16th. She was in the top 5 after day one. However, a second-round 82 has her at +8 overall.

The final day of the tournament is Thursday, July 20.