Parris Island, S.C. (WSAV) – Junior golfers Trace Carter (Blackshear, Ga.) and Claire Green (Okatie, S.C.) had good showings at the AGJA Parris Island Tournament at Legends Golf Course on June 8.

On the boys’ side, Carter shot a final round 74. Overall for the tournament, he shot +6, which was tied for 18th. The winner of the tournament was Charles Cauthen, who won in a playoff over Hudson Lawson. Both players were tied at -7 after 54 holes.

On the girls’ side, Green shot 76. A double bogey on the par-5, 18th prevented her from shooting back-to-back 74s. Green finished tied for 15th at +10. The winner of the girls’ tournament was Yaxuan Zheng. The girls’ side also went to a playoff. Zheng held off Jessica Jang. Both athletes were Even after regulation.