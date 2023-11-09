SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) High school basketball can begin as early as Nov. 10 for schools in the Georgia High School Association.

As a result, the season-opening festivities started on Thursday.

Thursday morning, several public schools met at Beach High School for media day. Also, later that evening, Beach hosted the annual C-Port Madness basketball event, which features several skills competitions, including a dunk contest.

Joshua Quarterman, a guard from Johnson High School, won the dunk contest after posting a couple of perfect scores.

“It was a great feeling my first time ever doing it, and I like it,” Quarterman said.