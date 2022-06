SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — UFC star Jorge Masvidal’s iKON Fighting Championship is coming to the Savannah Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 5th.

WSAV had the chance to sit down with Masvidal to talk all things iKON, his UFC return and more.

The card will be headlined by the number two-ranked Georgia featherweight and Savannah’s own Josh Blyden (9-2), with a number of other fighters on the card representing Savannah and the Peach State.

