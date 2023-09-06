SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Longtime Savannah High boys basketball coach and athletic director Tim Jordan stepped down from both positions on Wednesday, sources tell WSAV.

Jordan will take on a new role with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System athletics department.

The move is expected to be confirmed at Wednesday’s board meeting as part of the appointments item on the agenda, which is part of the consent agenda.

Assistant Savannah High boys basketball coach George Brown has been recommended to the school’s principal for the head coaching position and to split the athletic director duties with another assistant coach for the remainder of the year.

The new venture for Jordan ends the coaching career of one of the area’s longest-tenured coaches.

Jordan started as an assistant at Savannah High during the 1983-84 season and took over the head coach job in 1994. Jordan won one state title during his time but advanced to the championship game four times.

Many of the high school coaches in the area learned under Jordan, including current Benedictine head boys’ basketball coach Frank Williams.

Previously WSAV spoke with Jordan, who said he wanted to complete two more seasons and try to win another state title before stepping down. Jordan feels this team will be able to compete for a championship each of the next two years.

“My mother always told me never leave any place worse than when you found out,” Jordan said. “I feel like they are in better place now than when I started.”