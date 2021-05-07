SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emondre Bowles capped off his career as one of the Coastal Empire’s most prolific scorers by signing his commitment papers to East Georgia State.
He hopes to play there for two years, then transfer to a Division I school.
“I play with a chip on my shoulder and I know that’s what’s going to get my teammates to do better,” Bowles said. “I took the challenge to do that.”
Bowles helped lead Johnson to a region championship in 2021 and to the third round of the 4A state basketball playoffs, where they lost to Sandy Creek. Bowles scored 34 points in the game.
For the season, Bowles averaged 21.8 points per game, a figure that ranked among the top 20 statewide according to MaxPreps.
Johnson’s Emondre Bowles signs with East Georgia
