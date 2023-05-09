SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning, Johnson High School’s track will compete in the GHSA Class 3A State Championship and is a hometown favorite to bring home the title. It would be the first state championship as a team according to the GHSA’s archive.

This year the Atomsmashers have 15 athletes competing in 13 events.

“[I’m] very excited about it,” Le’ryah Bryant, a long jumper for Johnson, said. “I hope I win.”

While the hopes are high for the Atomsmashers, other runners said winning the state championship would be an emotional moment.

“I’m a senior now, so if we win this title, I might just cry,” Samari Dowdy, a sprinter at Johnson, said.

Steven Smith, the head track and field coach at Johnson High School, described winning as a gratifying feeling.

“I think it will show them that they belong in the conversation with some of the best in the state,” Smith said.