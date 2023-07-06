Last season, Johson High School’s boys’ basketball team made it to the state quarterfinals before falling to the eventual state champion, Sandy Creek.

The Atomsmashers are hoping to go further this year, but they’ll have some key positions that they need to fill first. The biggest one will be replacing their star guard, Antonio Baker, who averaged more than 20 points a game.

They’ll also be without Malachi Robinson, who almost averaged a double-double. Both seniors graduated. Now, head coach Derrick Campbell will need to lean on his young guys.

“I’m teaching them how to finish games,” Derrick “Chuck” Campbell, Johnson’s head boys basketball coach, said. “We are just getting better, one percent better every day. I got some good kids that ready to carry the program.”

Johnson went 25-5 overall and 12-2 in Region 3-AAA. Johnson also captured the region tournament championship.