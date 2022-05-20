SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a big day for signings across the Chatham County Public School System on Friday.



Islands high school sent two to the next level. Cooper Bachman will wrestle at Emanuel College and Mitchell Singletary will play baseball at USC-Beaufort.



I’d like to thank all my teachers,” Singletary said. “Academically it is a challenging school and we do work hard over here. I’d like to thank the administrators and the schoolboard and everyone else.”



Over at Johnson, women’s basketball player Amani Hamilton signed her letter of intent to Savannah State University.



Hamilton, a member of our 3Deep All-Star Team, gave a tearful speech thanking everybody that helped her get this far.



“Thank you. Thank you so much,” Hamilton told the assembled crowd at Johnson High School. “It’s so unbelievable to me; that is why I keep crying. I never pictured myself standing right here, about to go to college and play basketball. Thank you. I really love to do this.”